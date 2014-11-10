HIGHLIGHTS-The Trump presidency on March 14 at 9:25 p.m. EDT/March 15 0125 GMT
March 14 Highlights of the day for U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Tuesday:
OTTAWA Nov 10 Bank of Canada to auction C$2.5 billion 23-day t-bills on Nov. 12.
For details, see: here (Reporting by Leah Schnurr)
March 14 Highlights of the day for U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Tuesday:
March 15 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* chinese government support for public-private partnerships boosts growth prospects