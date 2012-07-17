BRIEF-Logiq Asset Management announces plans to terminate fund
Feb 17 Macquarie Emerging Markets Infrastructure Income Fund:
TORONTO, July 17 The Bank of Canada said on Tuesday it plans to buy back up to C$500 million ($495 million) from seven government bond issues in a cash management bond repurchase operation on July 24.
For details, see:
($1 = $1.01 Canadian) (Reporting by Claire Sibonney; Editing by Jeffrey Hodgson)
Feb 17 Macquarie Emerging Markets Infrastructure Income Fund:
* Parkway agrees to sell 49pct interest in Houston Greenway Portfolio
** This Diary is filed daily ** ---------------------------------------------------------------