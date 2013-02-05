Deals of the day- Mergers and acquisitions
March 10 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Friday:
TORONTO Feb 5 The Bank of Canada said on Tuesday it plans to buy back up to C$1 billion ($1.00 billion) from up to nine outstanding bonds in a cash management repurchase operation on Feb. 12.
March 10 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Friday:
* First Quantum Minerals Ltd says launching an offering of $1,600 million of senior notes due 2023 and 2025
* Corzine was New Jersey governor, Goldman co-chairman (Adds more Corzine testimony)