US STOCKS-Wall St reverses as tech losses outweigh oil gains
* Indexes down: Dow 0.02 pct, S&P 0.17 pct, Nasdaq 0.7 pct (Adds details, comments, updates prices)
TORONTO, Sept 4 The Bank of Canada said on Tuesday it bought back C$121.488 million ($122.715 million) of two government bonds in a cash management bond repurchase operation.
The next cash management bond repurchase operation will be on Sept 11, 2012.
* Indexes down: Dow 0.02 pct, S&P 0.17 pct, Nasdaq 0.7 pct (Adds details, comments, updates prices)
SAO PAULO, Feb 23 Brazilian President Michel Temer will appoint lawmaker Osmar Serraglio as justice minister as soon as Thursday, a government source told Reuters.
* Concerns pension treatment could eat into capital (Updates with reversal in share gains)