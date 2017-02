TORONTO, March 8 The Bank of Canada said on Thursday it will tender to buy back up to C$1 billion ($1.01 billion) of four issues of outstanding short-term government bonds in a switch operation to be held on March 14.

Those bonds will be replaced by a 0.75 percent bond due May 1, 2014. The settlement date is March 16.

For further details see:

here ($1 = $0.99 Canadian) (Reporting by Claire Sibonney; Editing by Jeffrey Hodgson)