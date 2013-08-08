* September synthetic trading at $3.35 above WTI

CALGARY, Alberta Aug 8 Canadian light synthetic crude prices rose on Thursday in anticipation of tighter supplies, ahead of scheduled maintenance work at two upgraders in Western Canada.

Light synthetic crude from the oil sands for September delivery last traded at $3.35 per barrel above the West Texas Intermediate benchmark, according to Shorcan Energy brokers.

That compares with a settlement price of $2.50 above WTI on Wednesday.

Western Canada Select heavy blend for September delivery was last trading at $22.90 per barrel under the benchmark, unchanged from Wednesday's settlement price.

Suncor Energy Inc has four weeks of planned maintenance at its 240,000 barrel per day upgrader 2 unit in northern Alberta during the third quarter.

Husky Energy Inc is also planning a 45-day maintenance turnaround at its 82,000 bpd heavy oil upgrader in Lloydminster, Saskatchewan, in September, a factor that has weighed on WCS prices in recent trading sessions.

Upgraders convert bitumen from the oil sands into refinery-ready synthetic crude.