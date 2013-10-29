CALGARY, Alberta Oct 29 Canadian heavy crude prices hit nine-month lows in thin trade on Tuesday as a result of increasingly congested pipelines and a partial shutdown at Citgo Petroleum Corp's Lemont, Illinois, refinery following a fire last week.

Enbridge Inc will ration space on five crude oil pipelines on its export network in November, adding to concerns about crude getting bottle-necked in Canada.

Kinder Morgan Energy Partners LP also said its routinely overbooked 300,000 barrel per day Trans Mountain pipeline between Alberta and the Pacific Coast is oversubscribed by 67 percent for next month.

Citgo is planning to restart a crude unit at its 174,500 bpd Lemont refinery by the end of next week but the facility, which takes almost exclusively Canadian crude, will run at reduced rates.

Western Canada Select heavy blend for November delivery last traded at $35.00 per barrel below the West Texas Intermediate benchmark, according to Shorcan Energy brokers.

That was the widest differential since late January, according to Reuters data. On Monday WCS for November settled at $33.50 per barrel below the benchmark.

WCS for December delivery also traded at $34.50 per barrel below WTI.

Traders said price action was volatile as the Canadian crude market is outside the roughly three-week-long "window" - between the first of the month and the day before pipeline nominations are due - when the bulk of trading takes place.

One Calgary trader said news that the coker at BP Plc's 405,000 bpd Whiting, Indiana, refinery will come on stream in November helped prices rally slightly, earlier in the session.

But BP also said the refinery, which is undergoing a revamp to process more heavy Canadian crude, will not reach full production until the first quarter of 2014, an apparent slippage in the ramp-up timetable.

Light synthetic crude from the oil sands for November delivery last traded at $13.00 per barrel below WTI, compared with a settlement price of $12.00 per barrel below the benchmark on Monday.

Synthetic crude prices have also been pressured by congestion on pipelines, as well as strong production from the Syncrude oil sands project in northern Alberta.