CALGARY, Alberta Oct 29 Canadian heavy crude
prices hit nine-month lows in thin trade on Tuesday as a result
of increasingly congested pipelines and a partial shutdown at
Citgo Petroleum Corp's Lemont, Illinois, refinery
following a fire last week.
Enbridge Inc will ration space on five crude oil
pipelines on its export network in November, adding to concerns
about crude getting bottle-necked in Canada.
Kinder Morgan Energy Partners LP also said its
routinely overbooked 300,000 barrel per day Trans Mountain
pipeline between Alberta and the Pacific Coast is oversubscribed
by 67 percent for next month.
Citgo is planning to restart a crude unit at its 174,500 bpd
Lemont refinery by the end of next week but the facility, which
takes almost exclusively Canadian crude, will run at reduced
rates.
Western Canada Select heavy blend for November delivery last
traded at $35.00 per barrel below the West Texas Intermediate
benchmark, according to Shorcan Energy brokers.
That was the widest differential since late January,
according to Reuters data. On Monday WCS for November settled at
$33.50 per barrel below the benchmark.
WCS for December delivery also traded at $34.50 per barrel
below WTI.
Traders said price action was volatile as the Canadian crude
market is outside the roughly three-week-long "window" - between
the first of the month and the day before pipeline nominations
are due - when the bulk of trading takes place.
One Calgary trader said news that the coker at BP Plc's
405,000 bpd Whiting, Indiana, refinery will come on
stream in November helped prices rally slightly, earlier in the
session.
But BP also said the refinery, which is undergoing a revamp
to process more heavy Canadian crude, will not reach full
production until the first quarter of 2014, an apparent slippage
in the ramp-up timetable.
Light synthetic crude from the oil sands for November
delivery last traded at $13.00 per barrel below WTI, compared
with a settlement price of $12.00 per barrel below the benchmark
on Monday.
Synthetic crude prices have also been pressured by
congestion on pipelines, as well as strong production from the
Syncrude oil sands project in northern Alberta.