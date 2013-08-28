* Sept synthetic trades at $2.20/bbl above WTI
CALGARY, Alberta Aug 28 Canadian light
synthetic crude prices edged lower on Wednesday after supply was
boosted by the completion of maintenance on a coker at
Syncrude's oil sands project in northern Alberta.
Canadian Oil Sands, the largest shareholder in
Syncrude, said on Tuesday the turnaround of coker 8-1, which
started in June and was originally expected to last 50 days, had
been finished and the unit was back in operation.
Light synthetic crude from the oil sands for September
delivery was last trading at $2.20 per barrel above the West
Texas Intermediate benchmark, according to Shorcan Energy
brokers.
That compares with a settlement price of $2.25 per barrel
above WTI on Tuesday.
Trading volumes were thin, however, as the Canadian crude
market is currently outside the nearly three-week "window" - the
period starting on the first of each month until pipeline
nominations are due - in which the bulk of trading takes place.
Royal Dutch Shell Plc has started planned
maintenance at its 100,000 barrel-per-day Scotford, Alberta,
refinery, although the company said there was no material impact
on production.
The refinery runs light synthetic crude that has been mined
and upgraded at Shell's Athabasca oil sands project.
Western Canada Select heavy blend for September delivery
last traded at $24 per barrel below WTI, unchanged from
Tuesday's settlement.