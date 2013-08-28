* Sept synthetic trades at $2.20/bbl above WTI

* Sept WCS trades at $24/bbl below WTI

CALGARY, Alberta Aug 28 Canadian light synthetic crude prices edged lower on Wednesday after supply was boosted by the completion of maintenance on a coker at Syncrude's oil sands project in northern Alberta.

Canadian Oil Sands, the largest shareholder in Syncrude, said on Tuesday the turnaround of coker 8-1, which started in June and was originally expected to last 50 days, had been finished and the unit was back in operation.

Light synthetic crude from the oil sands for September delivery was last trading at $2.20 per barrel above the West Texas Intermediate benchmark, according to Shorcan Energy brokers.

That compares with a settlement price of $2.25 per barrel above WTI on Tuesday.

Trading volumes were thin, however, as the Canadian crude market is currently outside the nearly three-week "window" - the period starting on the first of each month until pipeline nominations are due - in which the bulk of trading takes place.

Royal Dutch Shell Plc has started planned maintenance at its 100,000 barrel-per-day Scotford, Alberta, refinery, although the company said there was no material impact on production.

The refinery runs light synthetic crude that has been mined and upgraded at Shell's Athabasca oil sands project.

Western Canada Select heavy blend for September delivery last traded at $24 per barrel below WTI, unchanged from Tuesday's settlement.