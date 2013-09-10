CALGARY, Alberta, Sept 10 Canadian cash crude
prices weakened on Tuesday as planned and unplanned refinery
maintenance reduced demand, prompting some traders to predict
further discounts ahead.
Western Canada Select heavy grade for October delivery last
traded at $24.95 per barrel below the West Texas Intermediate
benchmark, according to Shorcan Energy brokers.
That compares with a settlement price of $24.40 per barrel
below the benchmark on Monday.
BP Plc shut a fluidic catalytic cracking unit at its
400,000 barrel per day Whiting, Indiana, refinery after the unit
malfunctioned, sources said.
Husky Energy Inc, meanwhile, has planned
maintenance for September at its 82,000 bpd heavy oil upgrader
in Lloydminster, Saskatchewan.
Some market participants said they expected seasonal
maintenance to weigh further on prices in coming weeks.
"Inside of $25 (below WTI) is expensive. I am surprised it
got to that point because of the turnarounds," one Calgary-based
crude trader said.
Suncor Energy Inc also has planned maintenance on
one of its oil sands upgraders near Fort McMurray, Alberta. Last
week the company said the 240,000 barrel per day unit, which
converts mined bitumen into refinery ready-synthetic crude,
would be partially closed for up to five weeks.
Despite that outage, light synthetic crude from the oil
sands for October delivery weakened slightly to last trade at
$1.40 per barrel below WTI, compared with a settlement price of
$1.25 per barrel below the benchmark on Monday.
Synthetic prices have fallen from a premium to WTI since a
coker at Syncrude's northern Alberta oil sands project came back
online at the end of last month, boosting supply.
Royal Dutch Shell Plc started planned maintenance
at its 100,000 barrel-per-day Scotford, Alberta, refinery, which
runs light synthetic crude.