CALGARY, Alberta Oct 2 The price of Canadian
heavy crude at Cushing, Oklahoma, hit fresh highs on Thursday,
lifted by demand from new pipelines and narrowing differentials
in Alberta, market sources said.
Rising prices are the latest sign of surging demand for
crude at the storage hub, which is the delivery point for U.S.
crude oil futures. The premium for Canadian crude at the
hub strengthened to around $2 to $3 a barrel since the previous
month, according to one trader.
Western Canada Select heavy blend for November delivery at
Cushing traded at $4.75 per barrel below WTI, having changed
hands at around $5.25 per barrel below on Wednesday.
Trading sources said increased demand for crude to fill
Enbridge Inc's new 600,000 barrel-per-day Flanagan
South pipeline, which runs from Illinois to Cushing and is due
to start up by year-end, was pushing prices higher.
Meanwhile, Enbridge is also due to start shipping crude on
its reversed Line 9 pipeline to Montreal in November.
WCS for delivery in Hardisty, Alberta, is hovering near a
14-month high hit last month of $13.00 per barrel below WTI.
Western Canadian Select is generally priced at Hardisty, but
pressure on Cushing has added to its strength there.
Traders have reported Cushing oil stocks are already short
and on Wednesday an Enbridge executive said temporary supply
issues on the 193,000 bpd Spearhead pipeline between Illinois
and Oklahoma had forced the company to cut runs.
Enbridge is undertaking a multibillion-dollar expansion
program on its 2.5 million bpd Mainline system, which carries
the bulk of Canadian crude exports to the United States, but
traders have voiced concerns that bottlenecks will simply move
upstream and leave crude stranded in the northern portion of the
network.
Last week, limited crude supplies at Cushing, Oklahoma,
prompted Enbridge to implement steps to increase the flow into
Cushing.
(Reporting by Nia Williams and Catherine Ngai; Editing by
Jessica Resnick-Ault and James Dalgleish)