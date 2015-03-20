TORONTO, March 20 The Canadian dollar gave back much of its session gains, softening to a session low after retail sales came in much weaker than forecast.

The Canadian dollar touched C$1.2724 against the U.S. dollar, or 78.59 U.S. cents, weaker than just before the data, but little changed from Thursday's Bank of Canada close at C$1.2726, or 78.58 U.S. cents. (Reporting by Solarina Ho; Editing by Bernadette Baum)