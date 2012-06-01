TORONTO, June 1 The Canadian dollar hit its
weakest level in six months on Friday and longer-term bond
yields tumbled to record lows as investors scrambled away from
riskier trades after data showed U.S. jobs growth faltered in
May.
Canada's currency touched a low of C$1.0443 against
the greenback or 95.76 U.S. cents, moving from around C$1.0390,
or 96.25 U.S. cents heading into the U.S. data, as well as a
report that showed the Canadian economy grew 1.9 percent in the
first quarter, as expected.
Canadian government bond prices climbed across the curve,
sending longer-dated yields to record lows for another day.
Canada's benchmark 10-year bond yield hit a record
trough of 1.643 percent, while the 30-year yield
touched a record low of 2.233 percent.
(Reporting By Claire Sibonney; Editing by Jeffrey Hodgson)