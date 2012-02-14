TORONTO Feb 14 The Canadian dollar
extended losses against its U.S. counterpart on Tuesday after
data showed U.S. retail sales rose less than expected in January
as consumers cut back on car purchases and did less online
shopping.
The currency softened to C$1.0006 versus the greenback, or
99.94 U.S. cents, from about C$0.9993, or $1.0007, immediately
before the release. It was already on weaker ground from
Monday's close after a Moody's ratings downgrade of six euro
zone countries weighed on riskier assets.
