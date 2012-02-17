BRIEF-Bitfinex investigating apparent DDoS attack
* Says it is investigating "what seems like" a distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) attack - Bitfinex service status page
TORONTO Feb 17 The Canadian dollar firmed to a session high against the U.S. dollar on Friday after data showed inflation in January rose more than expected.
The currency rallied to C$0.9948 against the greenback, or $1.0052, from around C$0.9961, or $1.0039 immediately before the release. (Reporting By Claire Sibonney; Editing by Jeffrey Hodgson)
TORONTO, Feb 22 Canada's main stock index fell on Wednesday, pulling back from a record high hit the day before, as lower commodity prices weighed on shares of energy and materials companies and domestic retail sales fell the most in nine months.
* Alphabet Inc. upgraded to 'AA+' on continued strong operating performance and conservative financial policy Source text (http://bit.ly/2lvxKWt) Further company coverage: