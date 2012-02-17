TORONTO Feb 17 The Canadian dollar firmed to a session high against the U.S. dollar on Friday after data showed inflation in January rose more than expected.

The currency rallied to C$0.9948 against the greenback, or $1.0052, from around C$0.9961, or $1.0039 immediately before the release. (Reporting By Claire Sibonney; Editing by Jeffrey Hodgson)