TORONTO, April 30 Canada's dollar weakened to a session low against its U.S. counterpart on Monday after data showed the domestic economy unexpectedly shrank in February.

Canada's dollar skidded C$0.9865 versus the greenback, or $1.0137, down from around C$0.9829, or $1.0174, immediately before the data release. (Reporting By Claire Sibonney Editing by W Simon)