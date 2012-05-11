BRIEF-Lone Star Value Management reports 11.1 pct stake in Superior Drilling Products
* Lone Star Value Management Llc reports 11.1 percent stake in Superior Drilling Products Inc, as of January 27, 2017
TORONTO May 11 The Canadian dollar rallied to a session high against its U.S. counterpart on Friday, turning positive on the day and breaking through parity with the greenback, after data showed Canada added much more jobs than expected in April.
The currency climbed as high as C$0.9990 versus the U.S. dollar, or $1.0010, strengthening from around C$1.0040, or 99.60 U.S. cents heading in to the report. (Reporting By Claire Sibonney; Editing by Jeffrey Hodgson)
* Lone Star Value Management Llc reports 11.1 percent stake in Superior Drilling Products Inc, as of January 27, 2017
* PZENA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC REPORTS A 5.57 PERCENT PASSIVE STAKE IN TEREX CORP AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2016 - SEC FILING Source text - http://bit.ly/2l1KXJ5 Further company coverage:
Feb 3 The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Friday dropped its case against two former executives at now-defunct home lender Thornburg Mortgage Inc in a lawsuit brought in the wake of the 2008 financial crisis.