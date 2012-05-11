TORONTO May 11 The Canadian dollar rallied to a session high against its U.S. counterpart on Friday, turning positive on the day and breaking through parity with the greenback, after data showed Canada added much more jobs than expected in April.

The currency climbed as high as C$0.9990 versus the U.S. dollar, or $1.0010, strengthening from around C$1.0040, or 99.60 U.S. cents heading in to the report. (Reporting By Claire Sibonney; Editing by Jeffrey Hodgson)