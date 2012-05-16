BRIEF-Justyn Putnam reports 5.1 pct stake in Stanley Furniture Company
* Justyn Putnam reports 5.1 percent stake in Stanley Furniture Company Inc as of Jan 30 - sec filing
TORONTO May 16 The Canadian dollar recovered from a 16-week low against the U.S. dollar on Wednesday and turned positive on the day after stronger-than-expected U.S. housing and Canadian manufacturing data helped offset fears of a Greek exit from the euro zone.
Canada's currency hit a session high of C$1.0053 versus the greenback, or 99.47 U.S. cents, from around C$1.0072, or 99.29 U.S. cents, heading into the releases.
The Canadian dollar ended the Tuesday's North American session at $1.0068 versus the U.S. dollar, or 99.32 U.S. cents. (Reporting By Claire Sibonney; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
