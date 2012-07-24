TORONTO, July 24 The Canadian dollar hit a session high versus its U.S. counterpart on Tuesday after data showed Canadian retail sales, excluding autos, came in stronger than expected.

The currency edged up to C$1.0171 against the greenback, or 98.32 U.S. cents, but was still weaker compared to Monday's close at C$1.0168 to the greenback, or 98.35 U.S. cents. (Reporting by Claire Sibonney; Editing by Theodore d'Afflisio)