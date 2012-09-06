TORONTO, Sept 6 The Canadian dollar hit a session high against its U.S. counterpart on Thursday after data showed higher-than-expected private sector job gains in the United States, Canada's largest trading partner.

Canada's dollar touched a session high of C$0.9857 versus the U.S. dollar, or $1.0145, minutes after the ADP National Employment Report was released. The currency was trading around C$0.9870, or $1.0132 just before the data.