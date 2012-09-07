TORONTO, Sept 7 The Canadian dollar firmed to a session high shortly after U.S. and Canadian employment data was released on Friday, showing the Canadian economy added a higher-than-expected 34,300 jobs in August.

Canada's dollar firmed to a session high of C$0.9804 against the greenback, or C$1.02, compared with C$0.9818, or $1.0185 just before the data was released.