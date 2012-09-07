TORONTO, Sept 7 The Canadian dollar touched its strongest level in nearly a year on Friday after Canadian employment data showed the economy added a higher-than-expected 34,300 jobs in August.

Canada's dollar firmed to C$0.9778 against the greenback, or C$1.0227, from C$0.9818, or $1.0185 just before the data was released. This was the currency's strongest level since Sept. 19, 2011.