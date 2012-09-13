TORONTO, Sept 13 The Canadian dollar touched a
13-month high against the U.S. dollar on Thursday after the
Federal Reserve announced a third round of aggressive
quantitative easing to boost the sluggish U.S. economy.
The Fed said it will buy $40 billion of mortgage debt per
month and continue to purchase assets until the outlook for jobs
improves substantially.
The currency touched C$0.9693 versus the U.S.
dollar, or $1.0317, up from Wednesday's North American session
close at C$0.9766, or $1.0240. It touched C$0.9603, or 1.0413,
on Aug. 4, 2011.