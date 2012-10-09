OTTAWA Oct 9 Morgan Stanley's Canadian
unit won approval from Canadian authorities to participate
directly in auctions for government securities, the Bank of
Canada said on Tuesday.
Morgan Stanley Canada Limited became the nineteenth
financial institution designated as a government securities
distributor, giving it access to an electronic bidding platform
for marketable bonds and treasury bills.
In order to obtain the status, the bank had to provide
detailed records of its fixed-income trading data and other
information to the Bank of Canada.
The bank could eventually join the much narrower list of
"primary securities dealers" if it meets certain conditions.