By Alastair Sharp
| TORONTO, Sept 11
Canada's provincial securities
regulators said on Thursday they have agreed to a unified
approach for handling hostile takeover bids that would give the
boards of target companies more time to respond and investors
more say.
Under the proposals, hostile bidders would be able to buy
shares only after a majority of outstanding shares not held by
them had been tendered to the offer. Bidders would also have to
keep the offer open for 10 days after announcing that
requirement had been reached.
Any bids would have to remain open for at least 120 days
unless waived by the target board.
Under current rules, a bidder has to wait only 35 days
before buying shares tendered to its offer, and there is no
requirement that a certain portion of holders agree before
purchases can be made.
The changes will help investors make voluntary, informed and
coordinated tender decisions, and give boards more time to
respond to unwanted bids, the Canadian Securities Administrators
said in a statement.
Boards have typically defended against unwanted bids by
using so-called "poison pill" defenses to allow investors,
excluding the hostile buyer, to buy discounted stock.
The CSA, an umbrella group representing the country's
patchwork of regional watchdogs, said it had abandoned an
earlier proposal on poison pills that had provoked a rival plan
from Quebec's regulator.
Both sought to make it tougher for potential acquirers to
buy Canadian companies, but the Quebec one also allowed a
company's board to work against a takeover without shareholder
consent.
While rules on poison pills will not be changed, the
proposed regulations could reduce their use by giving target
companies more time to weigh their options.
The CSA will publish the full details of the proposed
changes in coming months, then consult with companies and the
investment community before implementing the measures.
(Editing by Jeffrey Hodgson. Editing by Andre Grenon)