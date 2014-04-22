HALIFAX, Nova Scotia, April 22 Canada's new
finance minister said on Tuesday the creation of a national
securities regulator will be a priority under his watch as he
draws on his experience in banking and as a provincial capital
markets watchdog.
Joe Oliver, who became finance minister last month,
indicated to reporters he was keen to make progress on an
initiative begun by his predecessor Jim Flaherty, who died on
April 10 less than a month after quitting the Conservative
government's cabinet.
"Yes it is a priority," Oliver told reporters. "I have been
involved in this issue for decades." He added that Canada was
the only developed economy without a securities regulator that
spans the entire country.
Last September, after decades of failed attempts by various
governments, Flaherty and his counterparts from the provinces of
Ontario and British Columbia announced they would set up a
common regulator between them. The new regulator would replace
the current patchwork system of 13 regulators in each province
and territory.
The scheme would be voluntary and cooperative, since the
Supreme Court had ruled that Ottawa could not unilaterally
impose a new system on the provinces similar to the U.S.
Securities and Exchange Commission.
Flaherty's hope, now shared by Oliver, was that other
provinces would join in and the new system would be operating by
mid-2015.
Oliver said he had witnessed first-hand the problems with
the current system during his time as executive director of the
Ontario Securities Commission and when he worked at Merrill
Lynch.
"As an investment banker and a securities regulator I've
seen the inefficiency that flows from our current system of each
of our 13 provinces and territories having its own securities
commission. It leads to not only inefficiency but it leads to an
impact on enforcement and on the oversight of systemic risk," he
said.
Ottawa hopes the common regulator will help improve Canada's
reputation for being lax on white-collar crime and make it
easier to detect risks that extend across markets and regions,
rather than having a narrow focus on one province.
"I'm hoping that this voluntary delegation-based approach
will be adopted, that other provinces will join in and we'll see
that initiative go forward," he said.
(Reporting by Richard Woodbury; Writing by Louise Egan; editing
by Andrew Hay)