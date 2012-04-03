TORONTO, April 3 Toronto's main stock index extended losses sharply on Tuesday, hurt by soft commodity prices and a drop in shares of Royal Bank of Canada.

U.S. regulators have accused the bank of running a trading scheme "of massive proportion."

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 124.99 points, or 1.0 percent, at 12,382.07. (Reporting By Claire Sibonney; editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)