UPDATE 3-Canada's Royal Bank hits C$3 billion quarterly profit
* CEO says focus in United States on organic growth (Adds CEO comment from conference call)
TORONTO, April 3 Toronto's main stock index extended losses sharply on Tuesday, hurt by soft commodity prices and a drop in shares of Royal Bank of Canada.
U.S. regulators have accused the bank of running a trading scheme "of massive proportion."
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 124.99 points, or 1.0 percent, at 12,382.07. (Reporting By Claire Sibonney; editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)
* CEO says focus in United States on organic growth (Adds CEO comment from conference call)
NEW YORK, Feb 24 (IFR) - Next week's planned US$3.2bn IPO of Snap Inc, maker of the popular Snapchat app, is oversubscribed, market sources told IFR on Friday.
* GRAPHIC-2017 metal returns: http://tmsnrt.rs/2eqHKkL (Updates prices)