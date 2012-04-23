BRIEF-Energy Transfer Equity says entered into senior secured term loan agreement with Credit Suisse
TORONTO, April 23 Toronto's main stock index opened sharply lower on Monday on fears of a Europe-wide recession as weak data and political tension in France and the Netherlands heightened concerns about the region's debt crisis.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 123.10 points, or 1.01 percent, to 12,024.18, shortly after the open. (Reporting By Claire Sibonney)
* QVT Financial Lp reports a 5.08 percent passive stake in Agenus Inc as of January 24, 2017 - sec filing Source text - http://bit.ly/2jHW6OQ Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON, Feb 3 U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday ordered reviews of major banking rules that were put in place after the 2008 financial crisis, drawing fire from Democrats who said his order lacked substance and squarely aligned him with Wall Street bankers.