TORONTO, June 29 Canada's main stock index jumped at the open on Friday as commodity-linked shares rose on news euro zone leaders agreed to allow rescue funds to be used to stabilize the region's banks, offsetting a sharp drop in Research in Motion Ltd.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 164.73 points, or 1.44 percent, at 11,589.43 shortly after the open. (Reporting By Allison Martell; Editing by Jeffrey Hodgson)