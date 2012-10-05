UPDATE 2-Engaged Capital urges Rent-A-Center to explore sale
Feb 14 Activist investment fund Engaged Capital LLC urged the board of furniture retailer Rent-A-Center Inc to start evaluating strategic alternatives, including a sale.
TORONTO Oct 5 Canada's main stock index turned negative in choppy trade on Friday, easing from a two-week high as a rally in financials was offset by weakness in energy and materials shares.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index fell 1.58 points to 12,446.10, before modestly extending losses to 12,437.29.
Feb 14 Morgan Stanley's global head of equities trading Peter Santoro is leaving the firm, the company said on Tuesday.
* First Bancorp files for mixed shelf of up to $100 million - SEC filing Source text - (http://bit.ly/2l5k6ZM) Further company coverage: