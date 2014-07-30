BRIEF-AIA Group's Chief Executive Mark tucker to retire
* Mark Tucker to Retire as AIA Group Chief Executive to be succeeded by Ng Keng Hooi from 1 September 2017
TORONTO, July 30 The Bank of Canada said on Wednesday its C$1.4 billion 15-day t-bill tender had yielded an average 0.981 percent.
For details, see here (Reporting by Leah Schnurr; Editing by James Dalgleish)
* Mark Tucker to Retire as AIA Group Chief Executive to be succeeded by Ng Keng Hooi from 1 September 2017
BERLIN, March 12 Ground staff at Berlin's two airports will begin a 25-hour strike on Monday, their trade union said on Sunday, stepping up action in a pay dispute that has already caused the cancellation of around 1,000 flights.
WASHINGTON, March 12 Aides to U.S. President Donald Trump on Sunday attacked the credibility of the nonpartisan agency that will analyze the costs of a replacement for Obamacare, as the White House sought to quell opposition from many conservative Republicans.