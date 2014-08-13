BRIEF-Boom Technology says sold upto $41.9 mln in equity financing
* Disclosed in Form D to U.S. SEC that it has sold upto $41.9 million in equity financing - SEC filing Source text - http://bit.ly/2mQpVth
TORONTO Aug 13 The Bank of Canada said on Wednesday it will auction C$1.5 billion ($1.37 billion) in 19-day t-bills on Aug. 14.
For details, see: here (1 US dollar = 1.0916 Canadian dollar) (Reporting by Solarina Ho Editing by W Simon)
LONDON, March 22 Sterling recovered and government bond futures fell back on Wednesday, after an assailant was shot outside the UK parliament by police, loud bangs were heard and a Reuters photographer saw at least a dozen injured people.
BRUSSELS, March 22 Britain's bill for settling its financial position with the European Investment Bank after Brexit may be costly, the EIB's chairman said on Wednesday, calling for "civilised" divorce talks that could avoid such an outcome.