BRIEF-Amana Cooperative Insurance CEO Majed Mohamed Al Sorour resigns
Majed Mohamed Al Sorour resigns as CEO effective March 6
WINNIPEG, Manitoba, April 11 Canadian retaliation against the United States for its country- of-origin meat-labeling rules may target more products than U.S. beef and pork, Canadian Agriculture Minister Gerry Ritz said on Thursday.
The U.S. meat-labeling rules have led to a sharp reduction in U.S. imports of Canadian and Mexican livestock. (Reporting by Rod Nickel in Winnipeg, Manitoba; Editing by Maureen Bavdek)
SHANGHAI, March 7 China stocks were barely changed on Tuesday morning as investors who the previous day got excited by comments about technology in a work report by Premier Li Keqiang pored over the government document.
DUBAI, March 7 Dubai's Emaar Properties , the developer of the world's tallest building, has proposed a cash dividend of 15 percent for 2016, it said in a statement on Tuesday.