By Rod Nickel
| WINNIPEG, Manitoba, June 16
WINNIPEG, Manitoba, June 16 Canadian meat
packers are short hundreds of workers, forcing plants to run at
well below full capacity, the industry group Canadian Meat
Council said on Monday.
Plants are operating at 77 percent of capacity on average,
based on a survey by the council, resulting in more Canadian
cattle and hogs are being shipped to the United States for
slaughter. Canada is the world's third-largest pork exporter and
seventh-biggest shipper of beef and veal.
Despite heavy recruitment by packers, not enough Canadians
want to work in packing plants that are often located in rural
areas and require physically demanding labor, said Ron Davidson,
spokesman for the meat council, whose members include Cargill
Ltd, Maple Leaf Foods JBS Food Canada Inc
and Olymel Ltd. Immigration programs don't provide
enough workers either, he said.
Processors have instead relied on Canada's temporary foreign
worker program to fill jobs, but it has become more difficult in
the past year to gain government approval for those workers as
well, Davidson said.
"We've got plants trying to keep their doors open," he said.
Canadian plants already pay workers more than packers in the
United States do, and need the government to ensure they can
find enough temporary workers after Ottawa makes changes to the
program, Davidson said.
Temporary foreign workers have become one of the top issues
facing the government because of stories of foreign workers
displacing Canadians at some McDonald's Corp
restaurants, complaints from Canadians unable to find jobs, and
word of some guest workers being mistreated by their bosses.
The government will announce changes to the program within
weeks, said Alexandra Fortier, spokeswoman for Employment
Minister Jason Kenney.
"Our government will continue to pursue significant reforms
to the temporary foreign worker program to ensure that employers
make greater efforts to recruit and train Canadians and that it
is only used as a last and limited resort when Canadians are not
available," she said.
Privately held pork producer Olymel has so far avoided
production cuts due to a worker shortage but has "serious
concerns for the future depending on the decisions the federal
government will take," spokesman Richard Vigneault said.
Cargill spokeswoman Brigitte Burgoyne said the company,
which has two major Canadian beef plants, shares the meat
council's concerns. Representatives for Maple Leaf and JBS could
not immediately be reached.
(Editing by Grant McCool)