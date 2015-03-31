(Adds government reaction, opposition attacks)
By Rod Nickel
WINNIPEG, March 31 The Canadian government,
under pressure to eliminate its budget deficit, has reduced the
frequency of inspections at certain Alberta meat-packing plants
and plans to cut spending on food safety, the food inspectors'
union said on Tuesday.
The cutbacks follow two major meat recalls over food-borne
illness in recent years. Ottawa had made some improvements to
meat inspections after those outbreaks but the Conservative
government now risks reversing that progress, said Bob Kingston,
president of the Agriculture Union.
An outbreak of listeriosis, a bacterial infection, from
Maple Leaf Foods deli meat killed 22 people in 2008 and
led to an independent report that flagged a shortage of
food-safety workers and insufficient training of inspectors.
In 2012, Canada recalled millions of pounds of beef tainted
with E. coli bacteria produced at a former XL Foods plant at
Brooks, Alberta.
"I don't think the lessons learned from either Maple Leaf or
(Brooks) were in fact learned," Kingston said in a phone
interview from Edmonton.
The union, citing internal sources, said the CFIA instructed
northern Alberta staff as of Jan. 5 to cut by 50 percent general
sanitation inspection activities - which include reviews of
record-keeping and inspection results - and inspections of
plants prior to operations.
CFIA has also reduced the number of days inspectors work in
northern Alberta plants that produce meat for Canadians,
including Capital Packers and Lilydale Inc, to three from five
days a week, the union said.
CFIA has, however, maintained its daily presence of
inspectors at plants that export to the United States, such as
Cargill Ltd's Spruce Grove, Alberta beef plant, to
meet American standards, it added.
The opposition New Democrats said the cuts would endanger
Canadian families and asked why beef headed for the United
States was inspected better than meat for the domestic market.
Cathy McLeod, parliamentary secretary to Health Minister
Rona Ambrose, did not respond directly to the question, telling
legislators that Canada had a safe system. She also said the
2014 budget had contained money for 200 extra inspectors.
An excerpt of a 2014-15 CFIA report approved by Ambrose and
obtained by the union, estimated that the government would cut
spending on food safety by about C$35 million ($27.6 million) to
a total of C$286 million in 2016-17, and eliminate 192 full-time
equivalent jobs. The union said CFIA is also leaving some
inspector positions vacant and has deferred training.
($1=$1.27 Canadian)
(Reporting by Rod Nickel in Winnipeg, Manitoba; Editing by
Jeffrey Hodgson and Christian Plumb)