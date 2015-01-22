TORONTO Jan 22 The Canadian Broadcasting Corp
will no longer allow its on-air journalists to receive payment
for appearances at external events, the public broadcaster said
on Thursday.
"A changing environment in which the public expects more
transparency from institutions and the media is making the
practice of paid outside activities for our journalists less
acceptable to audiences," the heads of the CBC's English and
French language news services said in a statement.
The ban on paid engagements comes after criticism of Amanda
Lang, host of business television program The Exchange, and the
role she played in coverage of Royal Bank of Canada when
the bank was embroiled in an outsourcing controversy.
Lang had spoken at events sponsored by RBC and acknowledged
a personal relationship with an RBC board member.
"Given that paid appearances can create an adverse impact on
the Corporation, CBC/Radio-Canada will no longer approve paid
appearances by its on-air journalistic employees," Jennifer
McGuire and Michel Cormier said in the joint statement.
(Reporting by Alastair Sharp; editing by Gunna Dickson)