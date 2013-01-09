* Channel would air talk shows, call-in programs
* Leonard Asper was CEO of Canwest Global
* 34 million play fantasy sports in U.S. and Canada
TORONTO, Jan 9 Canada's fantasy sports geeks may
soon have a cable channel to call their own, thanks to Leonard
Asper, former head of a newspaper dynasty that fell victim to
the rise of online media.
"The League - Fantasy Sports TV" will not feature real
sporting events. Instead Asper's proposed channel will air
call-in programs and talk shows that cater to the millions of
North American sports fans who are now participating in virtual
baseball, football and hockey leagues.
Canadian media regulators gave Asper's Fight Media Inc the
go-ahead on Wednesday to operate the channel, provided it can
find a distributor.
Since timely information is crucial to any fantasy player's
success, Asper is betting that The League will have a hungry
niche audience.
In fantasy sports, "owners" assemble their teams by drafting
and trading real-life professsionals, essentially betting the
players they select will get hot.
Statistics from real games - say, batting average in
baseball, points scored or rebounds in basketball or touchdowns
and interceptions in football - go to the virtual team that
"owns" each player and aggregate to form the basis for the
virtual league's standings.
In Canada, fantasy ice hockey pools are particularly
popular, pitting coworkers or friends against each other for
cash or bragging rights.
Starting in the 1990s, the Internet made game results more
accessible, and virtual leagues easier to manage - Yahoo
runs one popular service. Fantasy sports enthusiasts
have become a key demographic for sports networks and leagues.
According to the Fantasy Sports Trade Association, there
were 34 million players in the United States and Canada in 2010,
up from 9 million in 2005.
Closely held Fight Media already operates Fight Network, a
specialty channel devoted to "combat sports" such as mixed
martial arts. The company is controlled by Leonard Asper, former
chief executive of Canwest Global Communications.
The Asper family founded Canwest Global, once Canada's
biggest media company, which crumpled under C$4 billion in debt,
filing for creditor protection in 2009, and sold assets to Shaw
Communications Inc and others.