June 19 The Canadian government appointed Judith
LaRocque on Monday to act as interim chair of the Canadian
Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission (CRTC) for
four months.
LaRocque will replace Jean-Pierre Blais, whose five-year
term ended on Saturday, Heritage Minister Melanie Joly's office
said in a statement.
LaRocque has previously served as acting vice-chair of the
CRTC from November 2016 to May 2017.
The statement added that selection processes at the CRTC,
including chair position are continuing and appointments will be
announced in due course.
(Reporting by Bhanu Pratap in Bengaluru Editing by Sandra
Maler)