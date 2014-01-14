(Corrects fifth paragraph of Jan. 13 story to show Globe cutting 18 jobs in total, not just in editorial)

TORONTO Jan 13 Two of Canada's largest newspaper publishers announced another round of layoffs on Monday, as the industry cuts costs to offset sharp declines in sales of print advertising.

Postmedia Network Canada Corp, the owner of the National Post and a string of regional titles, and Toronto's Globe and Mail newspaper both announced cuts.

Postmedia Network Canada said most of the 48 workers at a Calgary call center for its classified ads would leave the company in coming months after their jobs were outsourced to a U.S. company. It also said that a small number of journalists would depart its National Post newsroom, but did not specify how many.

Postmedia on Thursday reported a first-quarter loss as print-advertising revenues fell sharply from a year earlier.

The Globe and Mail said it was cutting 18 positions, nine of them in editorial, after failing to reduce costs enough via voluntary furloughs and previous layoffs.

"We are hiring at the same time as we are letting others go because the nature of the industry is changing pretty rapidly," the Globe's publisher, Phillip Crawley, told Reuters.

The Globe is majority-owned by Canada's Thomson family, which is also a majority owner of Reuters' parent company, Thomson Reuters Corp. BCE Inc owns a minority stake in the newspaper. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by Jeffrey Hodgson and Leslie Adler)