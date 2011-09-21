(Refiles to correct day to Wednesday in first paragraph)

* CRTC blocks exclusive Internet or mobile content

* Allows behind-the-scenes and original content

Sept 21 Canada's broadcast and telecom regulator tightened rules on Wednesday on how companies that own both television content and the means to distribute programming can sell rights to rivals.

The Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission (CRTC) blocked so-called vertically integrated companies from offering television programs on an exclusive basis only to their own mobile or Internet subscribers.

It said any program broadcast on television must be made available to competitors under fair and reasonable terms.

The regulator said it would allow companies to offer exclusive programming to Internet or mobile customers, provided it is produced specifically for an Internet portal or a mobile device.

That includes supplementary programming such as behind-the-scenes video clips of a TV program, as well as original content.

The CRTC also encouraged distribution companies to give consumers more flexibility in choosing the individual services they want.

It called on the biggest of those companies - BCE Inc's (BCE.TO) Bell Canada, Quebecor Media (QBRb.TO), Rogers Communications (RCIb.TO) and Shaw Communications (SJRb.TO) - to submit a report by April detailing their response to such consumer demands. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp; editing by Rob Wilson)