TORONTO, July 2 Journalists and other workers at
Canada's Globe and Mail rejected a new collective agreement on
Wednesday, setting one of the country's largest and most
influential newspapers up for a potential strike or lockout.
Of the votes cast by union members, 299 out of 355 votes, or
92.3 percent, voted against the latest offer from management,
according to Shawn McCarthy, a spokesman for the bargaining
committee of Unifor local 87-M.
He said they are now waiting on the company's response and
would like to get back to bargaining. The previous collective
agreement expired earlier this week.
The Globe is majority-owned by the Woodbridge Co Ltd, a
holding vehicle for Toronto's billionaire Thomson family.
Telecom company BCE Inc owns a 15 percent stake in the
newspaper.
Woodbridge is also the majority shareholder of Reuters'
parent company Thomson Reuters Corp.
