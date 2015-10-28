BRIEF-Tamarack Valley Energy's Q4 2016 avg production up 6 pct
* Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd announces 2016 financial and operating results with record fourth quarter 2016 production and board appointment
CALGARY, Alberta Oct 28 Canadian oil sands producer MEG Energy Corp said on Wednesday it has reduced its overall workforce by 30 percent in the last year as the company cut costs to cope with low global crude prices.
Speaking on a third quarter earnings call, chief executive Bill McCaffrey said those layoffs included contractors and employees. (Reporting by Nia Williams; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
* Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd announces 2016 financial and operating results with record fourth quarter 2016 production and board appointment
* Top LNG buyers to work together to get flexible LNG contracts