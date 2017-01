OTTAWA Nov 22 The Canadian cabinet on Tuesday discussed a plan to replace the country's ageing fleet of CF-18 fighter jets, two sources familiar with the file said.

Officials say the contenders are Lockheed Martin Corp's F-35, Boeing Corp's F/A-18E/F Super Hornet, as well as jets built by Eurofighter, Saab AB and Dassault Aviation SA. (Reporting by David Ljunggren)