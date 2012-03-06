* Africa M&A expected to accelerate this year -report
* More investor-friendly climate encourages trend
* Small developers still dominate in the continent
By Cameron French
TORONTO, March 6 At the massive
Prospectors and Developers convention, it's not hard to find a
table full of mining executives huddled in conversation, their
voices muffled by the din of thousands of participants at the
event.
With gold prices steady above $1,650 an ounce and a growing
number of juniors producing in Africa, it is increasingly likely
that those discussions might be about acquisitions in places
like Burkina Faso or Ivory Coast.
"Africa's become ... a really significant place for new
business, like the new frontier," said Peter Leon, head of the
Africa mining and projects practice at Webber Wentzel, a
Johannesburg law firm.
In a report released just before this week's PDAC conference
in Toronto - the world's largest mining gathering -
PriceWaterhouseCoopers said it expects the continent to emerge
as one of the most important mining M&A geographies of 2012 with
"substantial" acquisition volumes.
"Unparalleled resource potential and an increasingly
investor-friendly climate are two of the drivers of this view,"
PwC global mining leader Tim Goldsmith said in the report, which
calls for record global mining M&A volumes in 2012.
The traditional pattern of mining M&A - larger players
buying up small miners and explorers to replace their own
depleted mines - fits well with the African mining landscape,
analysts say.
Some liken it to an earlier-stage Latin America, where
larger miners such as Barrick Gold and Goldcorp
have since scooped up several small players or projects.
In Africa, by contrast, small developers still rule the
landscape, leaving plenty of space for takeovers by larger
players or among smaller miners looking to gain heft.
DISCUSSIONS
Robert Sibthorpe, chief executive of Burkina Faso-focused
explorer Roxgold Inc, said the company has "had
discussions with operating companies" in the past year, which
prompted it to adopt a shareholder rights plan last fall.
The company, among the hottest performers on the TSX Venture
Exchange, has captured the attention of investors after a series
of impressive drill results that suggest a high-grade deposit at
its main project.
Endeavour Mining, which doubled in size and
production when it acquired Australia's Adamus Resources last
year, is looking to add to its current roster of mines and
projects in Ghana, Burkina Faso and Ivory Coast.
"Our acquisition strategy is focused on West Africa. It's
focused on acquiring additional producing assets and we may
acquire a late stage development project," said Neil Woodyer,
CEO of the Vancouver-based company.
The expected uptick in M&A this year follows a slow grind
through the latter part of 2011, when volatile stock markets and
uncertainty about funding - brought on by economic malaise and
concerns about Europe's financial system - forced would-be
buyers to err on the side of caution.
But rebounding stock markets, combined with easing concerns
about a slowdown in China and a rise in mining-related equity
sales have boosted optimism that deals will get done.
"There's lots of deals that one way or the other probably
would make sense," said Kerry Smith, an analyst at Haywood
Securities, though he noted that there hasn't been much M&A
activity of late.
VALUATIONS, NATIONALISM
Smith said the normal obstacles to deals are at play in
Africa, including disagreements over how to value a company in a
still shaky market, job security for executives at the target
company, and signals from investors that they may not want the
added risk of a acquisitions.
"What I kind of hear (from investors) is managing
expectation and meeting your guidance and a lot of investors
want increased dividends and share buybacks, he said.
Also of concern in Africa is resource nationalism,
particularly after Zimbabwe President Robert Mugabe moved to
force mining companies to surrender majority stakes in their
firms last year.
However, such moves are an exception rather than the rule,
said Webber Wentzel's Leon.
Rather, many governments will impose higher taxes and
royalties, and in the case of some regions, the moves will
provide more balance to a system that, in the past,
disproportionately favored the companies.
Ultimately, he says, the risks of working on the continent
are outweighed by business positives.
"You've got a huge consumer market, you've got a growing
middle class, you've got much more economic development, more
African countries are becoming democratic," he said.
"Certainty in the mining space, the resource space, Africa
is hugely important."
(Additional reporting by Pav Jordan; Editing by Frank McGurty
and Rob Wilson)