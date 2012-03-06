* Minister confident BHP will approve Olympic Dam
* If BHP board delays, state approvals may lapse
* Minister expects decision on open-pit project by August
* Olympic Dam contains gold, copper, uranium
By Euan Rocha
TORONTO, March 6 The state of South
Australia is confident BHP Billiton will push forward
with developing the huge Olympic Dam open-pit mine, containing
the world's largest known deposit of uranium, even though the
project will cost billions of dollars.
The Anglo-Australia mining giant, which already operates an
underground mine at the site, has yet to sign off on the budget
for the open pit. In addition to its uranium resources, Olympic
Dam contains vast quantities of gold and copper, but BHP may opt
to delay taking on the heavy financial burden that could easily
be in the $10 billion to $20 billion range.
"BHP have got some of the brightest people in the world
working on this project," said Tom Koutsantonis, minister for
mineral resources and energy for the state of South Australia.
"My view is we will get a decision from BHP around July or
August," he said in an interview on the sidelines of PDAC, the
mining industry's largest annual gathering. The convention,
organized by the Prospectors and Developers Association of
Canada, opened in Toronto on Sunday.
Even though Olympic Dam, located 550 km (345 miles) north of
Adelaide, is one of BHP's biggest growth prospects, the
cost of digging the massive pit may prove prohibitive.
Last month the company reported a profit decline, and it
struck a cautious tone on its expectations for growth in China,
one of its biggest markets. That has led some to speculate that
the miner may delay spending on capital-intensive projects such
as Olympic Dam and the Jansen potash project in the Canadian
province of Saskatchewan.
In late 2011, BHP finalized state approvals to begin
construction work on the open-pit phase of the Olympic Dam
project, but the agreement would lapse around December if BHP
delays its decision on proceeding.
"We want to see a board decision before the end of the year
about substantial works beginning. If not, the approvals run out
and BHP know this," said Koutsantonis.
"I'm not in the business, and no government should be in the
business, of allowing anyone to have massive tenements that they
don't develop - not that their tenements are at risk, just their
approvals," he said.
A spokesman for BHP declined to comment on the remarks.
MASSIVE SCALE
The sheer scale of the open-pit project is formidable. BHP
will have to shovel rock for five to seven years before it
reaches the Olympic Dam ore body, discovered in the mid-1970s.
Even though it contains the world's largest uranium deposit,
the operation will generate more revenue from copper and gold,
based on the high prices those metals command.
The uranium industry was battered in the aftermath
of Japan's Fukushima nuclear disaster a year ago, but with some
63 new reactors currently being built, and dozens more planned,
long-term demand is rising.
"Olympic Dam is Australia's largest underground mine,
already contributing thousands of jobs and billions of dollars
to the state," said Koutsantonis.
"When it expands, the figures are a bit mind-boggling to get
your head around," he said. "It will be a very large chunk of
our gross state product and it will employ about 25,000 people
directly and indirectly. It will create investment beyond our
wildest dreams."
Koutsantonis believes South Australia's exploration and
mining boom won't fade anytime soon. In the past nine years
alone, the state has approved about 15 major mines, an
impressive feat given the time typically needed to secure
permits for big projects.
"This whole region here has about 20 mines now, 30 in the
pipeline and about 130 in development," said Koutsantonis.
He said Rio Tinto's Vulcan project was likely to be as big
as Olympic Dam and perhaps even bigger.
"The best anecdote I can give you is we've found the
elephant, we are now looking for the herd," he said.
(Editing by Frank McGurty)