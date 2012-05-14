* Banks seek industry standard for NFC payments
By Alastair Sharp
TORONTO, May 14 Canadian banks presented a
blueprint on Monday that will enable consumers to pay for goods
with a tap of their smartphones, as financial institutions seek
to take advantage of existing infrastructure that can support
mobile payments.
Thousands of Canadian retailers already have the necessary
equipment for mobile payments and the Canadian Bankers
Association (CBA), a trade body, introduced the voluntary
guidelines as a way of setting open standards for secure
transactions over smartphones, which will be used as
"tap-and-go" credit or debit cards..
"The financial institutions have come together to create a
reference model that lays out how mobile payments can be
launched in Canada efficiently, with a high degree of security
and a compelling customer experience," said Stephen Gardiner, a
managing director at consultancy Accenture Plc in Toronto.
"These are all critical things to drive adoption."
The banks must still reach agreement with credit card and
telecommunications companies before launching "mobile wallets."
Several sources involved in those talks said last month that
the discussions were in their final stages.
Following the CBA announcement on Monday, Canadian Imperial
Bank of Commerce and Rogers Communications Inc
said they would unveil "an exciting new mobile innovation"
on Tuesday.
A spokesman for CIBC, Canada's fifth-largest bank, would not
elaborate on the nature of the announcement or whether it
involved a mobile payments agreement.
Rogers, the country's largest wireless company, said last
month it was planning to launch a mobile wallet within six
months.
"The payment ecosystem takes the coordination of many
parties to function effectively," the CBA said. "It is hoped
that providing early clarity on industry participation in the
ecosystem will help stabilize and build efficiencies into the
future deployment of mobile payments in Canada."
The trade body said the framework allows for different
business models and ensures competition to accelerate adoption,
while keeping confidential data secure and aligning with
existing bank regulations.
Handset makers can also play a role independent of network
operators and the guidelines do not state a preference. Google
Inc, which supplies the popular Android operating system to
several device makers, is also pushing its own mobile wallet.
The guidelines cover near-field communication (NFC) chips
showing up in a growing number of smartphones. The chips can
hold secure data and exchange it wirelessly across very short
distances, meaning they can communicate with the sophisticated
electronic readers already in Canadian shops from coast to
coast.
The readers, most of them in fast food outlets, gasoline
stations, grocery and convenience stores and coffee shops, work
with existing credit and debit cards that emit similar signals.
NFC chips are considered a safer alternative to traditional
magnetic strips, which are more easily hacked.
