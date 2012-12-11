TORONTO Dec 11 The owner of a monkey that
became a media sensation after running around a Toronto
department store parking lot in a stylish coat and a diaper
wants her pet back, or at least assurances he is being well
cared for.
Yasmin Nakhuda, who was fined for breaking Toronto's
prohibited animal bylaw, told CBC News that she was talking to a
lawyer on whether she could regain custody of Darwin.
But she said she would drop her fight if she knew he was
receiving good care.
"If the sanctuary is able to convince me ... that they are
doing a better job, then for sure," Nakhuda told CBC on Tuesday.
"Because everything has to be what's best for him."
Police were called to an Ikea store on Sunday afternoon in
Canada's most populous city after the monkey broke loose from a
crate and its owner's parked car.
Crowds gathered to see the monkey as it scurried around the
store's parking lot. The well-clad monkey soon became a hit on
social media sites, including Twitter.
The monkey has been sent to a local primate sanctuary and is
in good condition, according to authorities.
Nakhuda, who said she had grown close to Darwin, said she
had owned the monkey for five months. She said she was lent the
animal by an acquaintance who later said he did not want it
back.
"There was no harm, it was all love," she said.
(Reporting by Russ Blinch; Editing by Peter Cooney)