(Adds comment from Morneau)
By Andrea Hopkins
TORONTO, June 8 Canadian Finance Minister Bill
Morneau said on Wednesday that the country's expensive housing
market is a "very real issue" and the government was "looking at
all evidence" as it considers whether it needs to move again to
tighten mortgage regulations.
Noting that the Vancouver market was "very strong" and the
Toronto market was "strong ... where there are some dynamics
that are moving pretty fast," Morneau said the government was
considering its options to keep the housing sector healthy.
"If you're in Vancouver today, it is challenging for people
to think about how they can get into the market and how their
children can get into the market. So it is a very real issue for
Canadians," Morneau said at an economic conference in Toronto
hosted by The Economist.
The Liberal government, elected in October, moved quickly to
raise the minimum down payment on more expensive homes in a bid
to cool parts of the housing market. The change, announced in
December, took effect in February and there are some signs those
markets have peaked.
Asked whether he was worried about the market, which some
have said is a property bubble, Morneau said: "It's important to
pay attention," and joked that he would parse his words very
carefully as he answered the question.
"We are doing a deep dive on this. So we are looking very
carefully at the dynamics of the market," he said.
Noting the stronger labor markets and stronger population
growth in Toronto and Vancouver, which make up nearly 60 percent
of the nation's housing market, Morneau also hinted the
government was looking at foreign ownership rules.
"So there are underlying dynamics that are impacting us, and
as we get at the challenge around whether there is foreign
ownership issues, we need to consider the evidence, so we are
looking at all the evidence we have... (to) do what we can to
ensure this market stays healthy," he said.
Vancouver's market, in particular, has been driven higher in
part due to Chinese investment, sparking some backlash against
foreign buyers in the city.
Morneau later told reporters that the government wanted to
fully understand the market before making any more
macroprudential changes, and said changes would be announced
only once when the government was ready to announce them.
(Additional reporting by David Ljunggrenin Ottawa; Editing by
Alan Crosby)