HOUSTON, March 9 Canada's Natural Resources minister said on Thursday night his government is ready to discuss changes to the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA) with the United States and Mexico.

Minister Jim Carr said Ottawa's view is that trade agreements "every now and then should be refreshed," responding to questions about the trade pact at a media briefing in Houston.

U.S. President Donald Trump has said he wants to renegotiate the more than two decade old agreement. (Reporting by Gary McWilliams; Editing by Sandra Maler)