By Liz Hampton
HOUSTON, March 9 Canadian Prime Minister Justin
Trudeau on Thursday repeated his opposition to a U.S. proposal
for an import tax, telling energy executives gathered in Houston
a levy would hurt both economies.
"Anything that creates impediments at the border, extra
tariffs, new taxes is something we're concerned with," Trudeau
said, adding: "You're going to be hurting not just the Canadian
economy but the American economy as well."
Republicans have proposed a border adjustment tax that
favors exports over imports as part of a plan to overhaul the
U.S. tax code. The idea is under attack from import-heavy
businesses but it is supported by large exporters, such as
manufacturers.
Earlier, Canada's Natural Resources minister said his
government is ready to discuss changes to the North American
Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA) with the United States and Mexico.
Minister Jim Carr said Ottawa's view is that trade
agreements "every now and then should be refreshed," responding
to questions about the trade pact at a news briefing in Houston.
U.S. President Donald Trump has said he wants to renegotiate
the more than two decade old agreement.
Carr also said Canada would be prepared to respond to the
U.S. administration's border tax proposal, but said executives
attending the CERAWeek energy conference told him they don't see
the need for a tax on energy imports.
"They want a free movement of goods and services. We have to
do a better job as Canadians of reminding our American friends
how integrated this relationship is," Carr said.
He declined to speculate on what policy changes might come
out of the new U.S. administration, but said that Canada would
"expand and deepen the network of people we do business with in
the United States."
