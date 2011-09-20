* Gas industry profit seen rising to C$744 mln in 2011
* Alberta production to keep falling, B.C. to rise
* Costs seen climbing due to oil-drilling demand
CALGARY, Alberta, Sept 20 Profits for Canadian
natural gas producers are unlikely to return to levels reached
before the recession, as Alberta production wanes and prices
for the fuel rise only moderately, a report said on Tuesday.
Because of weak gas prices across North America, industry
revenues and drilling have fallen over the past two years and
are now 40 percent below their pre-recession peak, the
Conference Board of Canada said in an analysis of Canada's gas
extraction industry.
The board predicted revenues in the sector will rise 2.8
percent this year to C$34.7 billion ($35 billion). Revenue
gains in future years will be tempered by falling output and
the high Canadian dollar, the report said.
Profit among gas producers, meanwhile, totaled C$616
million in 2010, more than 90 percent below the 2005 peak, when
prices surged to record highs. Profit is expected to rise to
C$744 million this year, despite weak prices, but rising costs
will eat into the bottom lines again in 2012.
Canada is the world's third-largest gas producer after
Russia and the United States, but overall output has dwindled
with the drop in drilling activity.
"Looking ahead, natural gas production in Canada faces a
difficult road. Production in Alberta will decline severely,
which will weigh heavily on the national profile. This is
despite a recent uptick in initial well productivity that
resulted from increased horizontal drilling and new completion
techniques," the report said.
"The primary reason behind this forecast is that prices
will remain low throughout the forecast and thereby keep
drilling numbers low."
In 2010, marketable output fell 2.1 percent as the decline
in gas production from Alberta, where most output is
conventional, offset growing shale gas volumes in British
Columbia, a trend expected to last for several years.
The report said Canadian gas production now accounts of
19.3 percent of the North American total, down from 25 percent
five years ago.
It predicted Alberta production will drop to 8 billion
cubic feet a day by 2015 from more than 12 bcf in 2006.
Production in British Columbia, where shale deposits such as
the Horn River and Montney are located, is on track to hit 4
bcf a day from just over 2 bcf five years ago.
The combination of reduced industrial demand and
fast-rising unconventional gas production across North America
has pressured prices for more than two years.
The Conference Board forecast gas prices at the AECO hub in
Alberta will average C$6.15 per gigajoule by 2015, up from
around C$4 a GJ this year.
It also predicted costs will rise from a total C$34 billion
this year as gas producers compete with oil extraction for oil
field field services, materials and labor.
($1=$0.99 Canadian)
(Reporting by Jeffrey Jones; editing by Rob Wilson)