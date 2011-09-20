* Gas industry profit seen rising to C$744 mln in 2011

* Alberta production to keep falling, B.C. to rise

* Costs seen climbing due to oil-drilling demand

CALGARY, Alberta, Sept 20 Profits for Canadian natural gas producers are unlikely to return to levels reached before the recession, as Alberta production wanes and prices for the fuel rise only moderately, a report said on Tuesday.

Because of weak gas prices across North America, industry revenues and drilling have fallen over the past two years and are now 40 percent below their pre-recession peak, the Conference Board of Canada said in an analysis of Canada's gas extraction industry.

The board predicted revenues in the sector will rise 2.8 percent this year to C$34.7 billion ($35 billion). Revenue gains in future years will be tempered by falling output and the high Canadian dollar, the report said.

Profit among gas producers, meanwhile, totaled C$616 million in 2010, more than 90 percent below the 2005 peak, when prices surged to record highs. Profit is expected to rise to C$744 million this year, despite weak prices, but rising costs will eat into the bottom lines again in 2012.

Canada is the world's third-largest gas producer after Russia and the United States, but overall output has dwindled with the drop in drilling activity.

"Looking ahead, natural gas production in Canada faces a difficult road. Production in Alberta will decline severely, which will weigh heavily on the national profile. This is despite a recent uptick in initial well productivity that resulted from increased horizontal drilling and new completion techniques," the report said.

"The primary reason behind this forecast is that prices will remain low throughout the forecast and thereby keep drilling numbers low."

In 2010, marketable output fell 2.1 percent as the decline in gas production from Alberta, where most output is conventional, offset growing shale gas volumes in British Columbia, a trend expected to last for several years.

The report said Canadian gas production now accounts of 19.3 percent of the North American total, down from 25 percent five years ago.

It predicted Alberta production will drop to 8 billion cubic feet a day by 2015 from more than 12 bcf in 2006. Production in British Columbia, where shale deposits such as the Horn River and Montney are located, is on track to hit 4 bcf a day from just over 2 bcf five years ago.

The combination of reduced industrial demand and fast-rising unconventional gas production across North America has pressured prices for more than two years.

The Conference Board forecast gas prices at the AECO hub in Alberta will average C$6.15 per gigajoule by 2015, up from around C$4 a GJ this year.

It also predicted costs will rise from a total C$34 billion this year as gas producers compete with oil extraction for oil field field services, materials and labor.

($1=$0.99 Canadian) (Reporting by Jeffrey Jones; editing by Rob Wilson)